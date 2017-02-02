The Latest: Missouri school group: Cuts could hurt classes

The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' budget proposal released Thursday for the 2018 fiscal year (all times local):
5:05 p.m.
A Missouri public school boards group says proposed funding cuts by Gov. Eric Greitens could impact classrooms.
The Republican governor on Thursday proposed giving $3.3 billion in basic aid to public elementary and secondary schools next fiscal year. That's an increase of about $3 million from this year but still well short of what's called for under state law.
Greitens' budget also would reduce school transportation aid to $69 million in the 2018 fiscal year, compared with $105 million originally included in the current year's budget.
Missouri School Boards' Association Executive Director Melissa Randol says relatively flat core funding along with transportation cuts could lead to hard decisions on the local level. She said in a statement that cuts to transportation funding can have an impact on money for classrooms.
4:40 p.m.
Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty says Missouri House Democrats are disappointed the Republican governor isn't recommending spending more money on public education.
Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday proposed giving $3.3 billion in basic aid to public elementary and secondary schools next fiscal year. That's an increase of about $3 million from this year but still well short of what's called for under state law.
Greitens' budget also would reduce school transportation aid to $69 million in the 2018 fiscal year, compared with $105 million originally included in the current year's budget.
Public colleges and universities would see about $90 million in core funding cuts from what was originally budgeted this year. That would mean cuts this fiscal year would remain in place and funding would be slashed more on top of that.
McCann Beatty predicted higher education cuts will lead to tuition hikes.
4:10 p.m.
Missouri's Republican Gov. Eric Greitens wants to set aside $300,000 next fiscal year to pay for photo identification to be used at the polls.
The budget Greitens proposed Thursday also asks lawmakers to put aside $80,000 to spend on IDs this fiscal year.
The money is needed to implement a new law requiring voters to show government-issued photo identification at the polls, with some exceptions.
Voters in November amended the Missouri Constitution to allow for the change. The new law takes effect in June, but only if the state pays for photo identification for those who don't have any.
3:55 p.m.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' is proposing to end in-home care and nursing home services for more than 20,000 people with disabilities.
Greitens did not discuss the specific Medicaid cuts when outlining his proposed budget Thursday during a speech at a public school in the southwest Missouri town of Nixa.
But acting state budget director Dan Haug confirmed later Thursday that Greitens' budget plan is seeking to save about $52 million in state revenues — plus additional federal dollars — by making it harder for people to quality for in-home and nursing care.
Haug confirmed that the governor also is proposing a 3 percent cut in the reimbursement rates paid to Medicaid health care providers. That also was not detailed in Greitens' speech
___
1:55 p.m.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is proposing a significant reduction in the amount of money schools receive to provide bus service to students.
The governor's budget plan released Thursday would reduce school transportation aid to $69 million in the 2018 fiscal year, compared with $105 million originally included in the current year's budget.
The transportation funding is on top of basic aid for K-12 public school districts.
Greitens is proposing to provide $3.3 billion in basic aid. That includes a $3 million increase but is still $45 million short of what's considered full funding under state law.
___
1:20 p.m.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he doesn't think public colleges and universities should raise tuition despite strained state funding.
Under the budget Greitens proposed Thursday public colleges and universities would get less than they were originally budgeted to receive this year.
That essentially would continue at least part of the mid-year spending cuts Greitens has made since taking office in January.
During an announcement at a Nixa public school Greitens said he doesn't think students should pay for past mismanagement of the budget.
He says public colleges and universities should tighten their belts.
12:15 p.m.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says tax credits and high costs for health care have caused state budget problems.
During his budget announcement Thursday at a Nixa public school, Greitens blamed increasing demands for health care on the federal law enacted under President Barack Obama.
He said that's strained the state budget.
Greitens is proposing $3.3 billion in basic aid to K-12 public schools, an increase over this year but still less than what's called for under state law.
He's also proposing public colleges and universities get less than they were originally budgeted to receive this year.
Greitens says those schools can tighten their belts and find ways to deal with less money.
Greitens also touted modest increases for programs for children with "special needs" and resources for law enforcement.
11:10 a.m.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is proposing a $27.6 billion budget that includes a slight increase in funding for public K-12 schools while continuing recent cuts to higher education institutions.
Greitens' proposal for the 2018 budget year was released online Thursday shortly before he was to deliver a speech about it at a school in the southwest Missouri town of Nixa.
His plan would provide $3.3 billion of basic aid to public elementary and secondary schools, an increase of about $3 million but still short of what's called for under state law.
Public colleges and universities would get less than they were originally budgeted to receive this year, essentially continuing at least part of the mid-year spending cuts Greitens has made since taking office in January.
The budget recommends no pay raises for state workers.
___
12:05 a.m.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is laying out his plans for the state budget amid financial strain and lagging revenue.
Greitens is to announce his proposed budget Thursday at a Nixa public school. He broke from tradition by not outlining his budget during his January State of the State address.
Greitens' budget proposal will come during what's shaping up to be a challenging time for state finances. Revenues so far this fiscal year have been lower than expected, and hundreds of millions of dollars have been cut to balance this year's budget.
Greitens took office in January and already has cut roughly $146 million. His predecessor, Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon, cut about $200 million from this year's budget before leaving office.
Lawmakers will consider Greitens' proposal as they work to craft next fiscal year's budget.
