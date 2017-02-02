Merced County Food Bank make efforts to reach more people who need food

To make sure food is available and reaching families who need it, a CalFresh outreach coordinator position has been added to the Merced County Food Bank staff, officials confirmed.
April Gutierrez has been brought on to talk to community members about the program, screen them for eligibility, and assist them in enrolling, said Bill Gibbs, food bank executive director.
The key role of the position will be to reach out to rural communities that face the “greatest food insecurities,” according to a statement from the food bank.
The position will be funded for three years, Gibbs said.
“I think it will have a positive impact and should lead to thousands of people being enrolled in the program throughout the years,” Gibbs said.
In Merced County, 16.7 percent of adults are food insecure, a higher portion than state and national averages, according to the 2016 Community Health Assessment, a study from the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Data from the health department show the county has 10 areas considered food deserts, places where nutritious food and fresh produce are hard to find. Half of the food deserts are located in south Merced, an area where liquor stores, gas stations and fast food restaurants outnumber the places to buy fresh produce.
CalFresh, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is federally funded service to assist individuals with their monthly food expenses.
Nearly 30 percent of Merced County children live in poverty, said Andrew Cheyne, director of government affairs for the California Association of Food Banks.
It’s a “unconscionable level of hunger.”
“There is no question that Merced is the right place where we should be putting outreach,” Cheyne said. “CalFresh is our first line of defense against hunger.”
Improving community outreach, he said, is the most important thing the advocates can do to increase participation in aid programs.
Out of the 58 counties in the state, Gibbs said, Merced County ranks 12th in the CalFresh participation rate.
As of December, there were 55,000 people enrolled in CalFresh, a number that has been holding steady, said Lupe Cisneros, program manager for the Merced County Human Services Agency.
“Usually, what happens is we see a spike during winter months,” Cisneros said. “The last couple of years, it's been steady.”
The Merced County Human Services Agency usually handles enrollment and outreach, Gibbs said, and they are working together to see where the food bank can step in to help.
“We know there's people out there who are eligible that don’t apply,” Cisneros said. “We know a lot of people who go out for food or drought boxes (for people whose incomes have been hurt by the drought) are the ones that are potentially in need.”
A grant from Wells Fargo funded the food bank’s membership in the California Association of Food Banks, which helped find them a CalFresh outreach partner, according to a statement.
“We’re really pleased that Wells Fargo and the California Association of Food Bank saw the need in this community,” Gibbs said. “We’re happy they’re supporting our efforts and helping us for the next few years.”
For eligibility requirements and to apply online, individuals can go to www.cdss.ca.gov or www.c4yourself.com. Individuals also can apply by going into one of the Merced County Human Services Agency offices in Merced, Los Banos and at the Castle Air Force Base.
