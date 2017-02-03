Dream Big event empowers parents, connects them to resources

Parents and community members can still sign up for the Dream Big Conference happening later this month – an event geared toward empowering and inspiring parents and connecting them to resources.
The free event, in its fifth year, will feature two keynote speakers, 90 exhibitors and 25 workshops for parents to choose from on Feb. 25. Information will be available in English, Spanish and Hmong.
Conference organizers hope parents are inspired and encourage their children to “dream big,” said Rosa Barragan, one of the organizers. Parents, guardians, grandparents, child care providers and community members are encouraged to attend.
This year’s keynote speakers are veteran and author Consuelo Castillo Kickbusch and university professor Francisco Reveles.
Castillo Kickbusch, born in Laredo, Texas, served in the U.S. Army for 20 years before founding the human development company, Educational Achievement Services Inc. She wrote the book “Journey to the Future: A Roadmap for Success for Youth,” which provides techniques to teach children about self-esteem and achieving personal goals.
Reveles is the former department chair of Educational Administration and Policy Studies at California State University, Sacramento, and served as a senior research associate at the Center for Delinquency and Crime Policy Studies. His research has focused on resilience and success in youths with special emphasis on students and families living in at-risk conditions.
Araceli Garcia, who has attended the conference each year, said the conference is a good way for parents to learn about resources available in the community. The mother of two college graduates and two college-bound students said its helpful to have a motivational event geared toward parents.
“The events help me to talk to people and use resources in the community to be a better and supportive parent to my kids,” she said.
Arlette Flores, another parent who attended last year, said she appreciated the welcoming environment of the event, which provides breakfast, lunch, child care and entertainment.
Flores attended a workshop she found useful on social media and online bullying. “Some parents are not aware of what happens,” she said. “It caught my interest.”
The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Golden Valley High School, 2121 E. Childs Ave. in Merced.
The last day to register for the conference is Feb. 15. Parents can register at bit.ly/parentinstitute2017 or by calling 209-381-6793.
For more information, contact Rosa Barragan at rbarragan@mcoe.org or 209-381-6793, ext. 6161, or Sol Rivas at solrivas00@gmail.com or 209-617-8248.
