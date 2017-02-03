Friday morning showers flood Merced roads; dense fog expected through the weekend

A heavy downpour Friday caused pockets of flooding in Merced, but little additional precipitation was forecast for the weekend.
The rainfall prompted officials to temporarily close a stretch of Childs Avenue between G Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way on Friday, said Mike Conway, assistant to the city manager.
Merced received just above three-tenths of an inch of rain as of Friday afternoon, said Jim Andersen, meteorologist for the San Joaquin Valley Air District in Hanford.
There will be some “patchy dense fog” developing Saturday evening through Sunday morning, Andersen said.
“This isn’t typically the most favorable scenario for fog,” Andersen said. “However, any time you do get areas of dense fog it can become dangerous, especially if someone is driving and they can’t see.”
On Sunday night, there will be a 70 percent chance of rain, Andersen said. Through the weekend, high temperatures will be around 60 degrees and low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s.
