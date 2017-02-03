‘Pride of Livingston’ seeks donations for Disneyland performance

The Livingston High School marching band is seeking the community’s help to raise money to enable the band to perform at Disneyland.
The “Pride of Livingston,” as the band is called, hopes to perform its march, “Through Bolts and Bars,” along Disney’s Main Street USA on April 28.
The band hopes to raise $20,000 to send its 73 members on the trip, band director Cody Leverett said. The money will help pay for transportation, hotel, meals and entrance to the park.
For many of the students, the trip will be their first to the theme park.
The band boosters have set up a GoFundMe page for donations and also held a fundraiser at Applebee’s.
“We would just like to make our kids’ dreams come true and have a beautiful time in the ‘Happiest Place on Earth,’ ” the boosters said on the GoFundMe page.
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/livingston-high-school-band.
Comments