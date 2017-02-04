San Luis National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 50th anniversary

Visitors look at waterfowl and Tule Elk from a platform along the Tule Elk tour route at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. During the month of February, the refuge is celebrating its 50th anniversary since its establishment in 1967. The refuge will host three more events as part of the celebration which include a Pollinator Garden Volunteer Planting event on Feb. 11, a Presentation and Birding Walk on Feb. 18 and a Tule Elk Tour on Feb. 25.
Andrew Kuhn
San Luis National Wildlife Refuge Outdoor Recreation Planner, Jack Sparks, speaks to visitors before a presentation and birding walk at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
The San Luis National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center located at 7376 S. Wolfsen Road in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
San Luis National Wildlife Refuge Park Ranger Madeline Yancey, center, speaks with visitor and Merced school teacher Jeff Bromfield, 67, of Merced, left, before setting out on the Tule Elk tour route for birdwatching at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
A flock of Ross and Snow geese fly over the Tule Elk tour route at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
Steve Johnston, 69, of Hollister, keeps an eye on birds during a birding walk along the Tule Elk tour route at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
San Luis National Wildlife Refuge Outdoor Recreation Planner Jack Sparks, left, speaks with Steve Johnston, 69, of Hollister, right, during a birding walk along the Tule Elk tour route at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
Tule Elk graze along the Tule Elk tour route at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
Arturo Cantu, 32, of Los Banos, takes photos during a birding walk along the Tule Elk tour route at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
Visitors look at waterfowl and Tule Elk from a platform along the Tule Elk tour route at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
Tule Elk stand in a field along the Tule Elk tour route at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
Steve Johnston, 69, of Hollister, left, Park Ranger Madeline Yancey, center, and Jeff Bromfield, 67, of Merced, right, look at waterfowl along the Tule Elk tour route at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
Waterfowl float along the Tule Elk tour route at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
Susie Land, 72, of Santa Cruz, left, and Milton Abbott, 56, of Santa Cruz, right, look at waterfowl along the Tule Elk tour route at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
San Luis National Wildlife Refuge Park Ranger Madeline Yancey looks through her binoculars at waterfowl off in the distance during a birding walk along the Tule Elk tour route at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
A coyote walks through tall grass at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
The San Luis National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center located at 7376 S. Wolfsen Road in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
