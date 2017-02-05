Los Banos man, daughter reach California after delayed journey from Yemen

Twelve-year-old Eman Ali smiled from ear to ear Sunday evening as she walked through San Francisco International Airport, finally by her sister’s side and eager to be with her family at home in Los Banos.
Eman’s arrival ended an eight-day delay that saw the girl caught up in a presidential order restricting travelers from her native Yemen and six other Muslim-majority countries.
“We’re finally back home,” said her father, Ahmed Ali.
Speaking through her father to a room full of reporters, Eman said she’s most excited to see her mother, who waited in Los Banos to welcome her daughter.
Eman’s older sister, Salma, 14, broke down in tears, saying she finally feels happy now that her sister is home.
The United Airlines flight carrying Ali and his daughter arrived late Sunday afternoon after an 11-hour journey from Frankfurt, Germany, according to Katy Lewis, the family’s immigration attorney.
“We are very happy that this ordeal is finally coming to an end for this family, but we are deeply troubled by the terribly wrongheaded, (discriminatory) and illegal edicts of this new administration,” Lewis said in a statement.
“We are very thankful that judges throughout the country are stepping in to uphold the Constitution and the principles which our country really stands for.”
The family has worked for seven years to bring Eman to the United States, wading through an application process slowed by Yemen’s civil war, Lewis said. The girl finally won her immigrant visa Jan. 26, a day before President Donald Trump’s executive order took effect barring entry to travelers from Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan over national security concerns.
On Jan. 28, the girl was turned away from an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Djibouti, and Ali, who is a U.S. citizen, refused to leave without her, opting instead to wait in a hotel as legal challenges of the order played out.
A federal judge on Friday halted the travel ban, allowing the two, and thousands of others, to resume their journeys. The Department of Justice filed a challenge of the stay on Saturday.
As the child of U.S. citizens, Eman was able to secure her citizenship upon her arrival Sunday, Lewis said.
U.S. Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, denounced the executive order, stressing that he has an obligation to protect Americans such as Eman and her family, who pose no threat to security.
“Banning the travel of individuals, like Eman, who have gone through a rigorous vetting process, from entering the United States is not the American way and could be ruled unconstitutional,” Costa said in a statement Sunday.
Ali, the 39-year-old manager of a Los Banos convenience store, previously told the Los Banos Enterprise and Merced Sun-Star that, a year after moving to the United States, his pregnant wife decided to return to Yemen to give birth to Eman in the presence of family and friends. At the time, the country was relatively safe and enjoyed better relations with the United States.
But, over time, the process of securing a visa to the United States became more complex and Ali’s wife decided to return to Los Banos with the couple’s oldest daughter, while leaving Eman with her grandparents in Yemen.
Lewis said the family appreciated all of the support they received from the community, including calls and emails from people wanting to know how they could help Eman.
Ali also expressed his gratitude, telling reporters Sunday, “For everybody back home in Los Banos that’s been supporting my family when I wasn’t home, I really appreciate everybody helping.”
