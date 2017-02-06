Rain and more rain prompts flood watch

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for much of Central California on Monday, warning that coming rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers and streams to rise.
A system moving into the area Monday evening “has the potential to bring some significant precipitation with flooding concerns through Tuesday night,” according to a forecast statement from the weather service office in Hanford.
The statement said a strong “atmospheric river” was setting up just offshore. High snow levels and heavy precipitation were expected. Tuesday was forecast to have a high temperature near 61 with breezy conditions and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.
Moderate to heavy rain was expected over the northern portion of the Valley, mainly north of Fresno County. As much as an inch of rain was possible, with the potential for 3 inches to 6 inches in higher terrain. Snow levels were expected to rise, creating additional runoff from melting snow, the weather service said.
With river levels already high and the ground saturated from earlier storms, residents should expect to see increased flow as well as potential mudslides and rock slides, it said.
Conditions were expected to dry out a bit Wednesday, before another storm system is expected to move through Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.
