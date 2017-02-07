News

February 7, 2017 12:22 AM

Troy officials oppose medical marijuana measure again

The Associated Press
TROY, Ohio

An Ohio city has rejected a medical marijuana ordinance for the second time.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2ljqOel) that the Troy City Council defeated a measure to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in a 4-3 vote on Monday night. Three dispensaries would have been granted rights to operate near Interstate 75 if the ordinance passed.

The ordinance also would have outlined a ban on cultivating and processing medical marijuana in Troy.

Officials have placed a moratorium on medical marijuana operations while the council examines regulatory options.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Eman Ali arrives to U.S. after delayed by Trump order

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos