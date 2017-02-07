News

February 7, 2017 3:27 AM

Wife of Russian opposition activist says he's been poisoned

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

The wife of a Russian opposition activist who was hospitalized last week after a sudden illness says he has been poisoned.

Vladimir Kara-Murza Jnr., a journalist and a close associate of the murdered opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, was taken to hospital last week with a sudden illness reminiscent of a mysterious poisoning he suffered two years earlier. No cause for that illness has been determined.

Kara-Murza's wife Yevgenia said on Tuesday doctors have told her that her husband, who has been in a medically induced coma for several days, has been diagnosed with an "acute poisoning by an unidentified substance."

She said the family sent blood samples to a private laboratory in Israel to determine the toxin.

