UC Merced stabbing on White House list of ‘under reported’ terrorist attacks

The 2015 UC Merced knife attack was included in a list distributed on Tuesday by the White House of so-called “terrorist attacks” President Donald Trump and his administration believe went under reported by news outlets.
The list included many high profile terrorist attacks, such as the Paris attack in November 2015, San Bernardino attack in December 2015, Orlando nightclub attack in June 2016 and more.
White House list of allegedly undercovered Islamist terror attacks repeatedly misspells “attacker.” pic.twitter.com/Im2MPWJr7j— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 7, 2017
On Nov. 4, 2015, 18-year-old Faisal Mohammad entered an early-morning class with a list of plans that included killing specific students and anyone else who got in his way, according to law enforcement. He stabbed and slashed four people, all of whom survived, before he was killed by a campus police officer on Scholars Lane Bridge minutes after beginning his attack, authorities said.
The Sun-Star published at least two dozen stories online on the UC Merced knife attack. Many were included in the print edition of the newspaper.
Investigators have not publicly classified the stabbing as a “terrorist attack,” saying Mohammed wasn’t acting on behalf of a terrorist organization.
This story will be updated.
