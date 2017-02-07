Rockfall closes Big Oak Flat Road in Yosemite Park

A rockfall has forced the closure of Highway 120, also known as Big Oak Flat Road, in Yosemite National Park, officials said Tuesday in a news release.
The road is cloasd from Crane Flat to Foresta as a result of rockfall Sunday morning, which left “debris and several boulders” on the roadway, park officials said.
“There is no access to Yosemite Valley via The Big Oak Flat Road. Park road crews have been working to clear the roadway,” officials said. “At this time, there is no estimated time that the road will reopen.”
Water and debris were reported on both the El Portal Road and Wawona Road, authorities reported.
“All visitors coming to Yosemite National Park are encouraged to drive with caution,” officials said. “Several storm systems will be moving through Yosemite National Park over the next several days. Temporary road closures may go into effect at any time for the safety of park visitors.”
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200 and press 1.
