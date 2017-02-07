Here’s a chance to send military men and women letters for Valentine’s Day

Men and women in the military around the country could be receiving a letter for Valentine’s Day from Merced County residents.
The Atwater Postal Connection is launching a letter-writing campaign, the Send Your Love Program, where community members can write letters to people in the military “thanking them for their service to our country,” according to a statement.
“We’re very focused on the military,” said Stephanie Blake, director for All Point Public Relations, a company that works with Atwater Postal Connection. “It’s a way to give back and support them just because people who are deployed don’t always get to see them (loved ones) on Valentine’s Day.”
The letters will begin to be sent out on Friday to military personnel around the country, Blake said. Writers of all ages are welcome to participate, she said.
“Every day, the men and women who serve our country put their lives on the line for the love of their country,” Postal Connections COO Fred Morache said in a statement. “We are proud and grateful for the work that the troops do to protect us all. We’re hopeful that this small gesture of thanks will go a long way in showing them how appreciative the people of Atwater are for their service.”
For more information on Send Your Love, individuals can go to www.postalconnections.com/Atwater/ or call 209-356-0557.
