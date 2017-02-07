Floods cause evacuations, road closures in Merced and Madera areas

Flash flood warnings were in effect for parts of Merced and Mariposa counties through midday Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Rain showers were expected to last until the midafternoon on Wednesday, weather service meteorologist William Peterson said.
In Merced, Tuesday’s deluge caused flooding that closed Childs Avenue between G Street and Highway 59, according to assistant city manager Stephanie Dietz.
“It’s usually one of the first intersections to be impacted by heavy rain,” Dietz said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Highway 59 between Merced and Los Banos was open, said Warren Alford, public information officer for Caltrans. That section of highway has experienced extended closures recently due to flooding of Mariposa Creek.
Peterson said there was “significant flooding” around Mariposa, North Fork and Bass Lake, prompting some precautionary evacuations.
“It is a very, very wet storm.,” Peterson said. “There’s lots of rain in the foothills and mountain areas.”
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office reported flooding that closed roads and warned of the possibility of flash flooding and mud- and rockslides.
“If you encounter flooded areas, turn around and stay out of the area,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Be aware of rising water levels and evaluate your conditions. If you feel the need to evacuate, please, do so.”
The EV Free Church in Oakhurst was available for residents who wanted to voluntarily evacuate their homes.
In Yosemite National Park, a rockfall forced the closure of Highway 120, also known as Big Oak Flat Road, officials said Tuesday.
The road was closed from Crane Flat to Foresta as a result of rockfall Sunday morning, which left “debris and several boulders” on the roadway, park officials said.
“There is no access to Yosemite Valley via The Big Oak Flat Road. Park,” officials said in a statement. Road crews were working to clear the roadway and it was unknown when the road would reopen, it said.
Water and debris were reported on both the El Portal Road and Wawona Road, authorities reported.
“All visitors coming to Yosemite National Park are encouraged to drive with caution,” officials said. “Several storm systems will be moving through Yosemite National Park over the next several days. Temporary road closures may go into effect at any time for the safety of park visitors.”
Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 60s, and wind speeds will be between 10 mph and 15 mph.
The rain is expected to start again on Thursday, Peterson said.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200 and press 1.
