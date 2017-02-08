Save Mart drives raises $10k for Merced County Food Bank

A drive by Save Mart employees over the holidays raised $10,000 for the Merced County Food Bank, money that will help feed Merced County residents, officials said.
The fund drive included donations from Save Mart workers as well as the community, said Roy Torres, store manager of the Save Mart in Atwater.
The company presented the donation to the food bank on Wednesday, officials said.
Save Mart is one of the biggest supporters of the food bank, according to Bill Gibbs, the organization’s executive director. Last year, it donated 360,068 pounds of food to the food bank, amounting to almost 10 percent of the total food distributed by the charity, he said.
“We’re thankful they recognize the need in Merced County and constantly support us to feed the hungry and we thank them for that partnerships,” Gibbs said.
Noting that Merced County is one of California’s poorest counties, Torres said he believes Save Mart’s fundraising efforts will be “well appreciated.”
“On behalf of our Save Mart family, we would like to thank all community members who participated in the food drive,” Torres said.
