Flood brings creek to Merced property’s doorstep

Don Staiger woke up before sunrise Wednesday to let his dogs outside. He opened his back door to find his yard flooded.
By 11 a.m., water was sloshing at the sides of Staiger’s home on the 700 Block of Reilly Road, on the south edge of Merced.
“This is the first time it’s happened to this extreme,” Staiger, a 61-year-old retired firefighter, said.
“It’s never come over to the road like this. It’s about 6 inches from going in the house.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Merced had received 0.54 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
More rain was forecast in the area Thursday, particularly later in the day and into Friday. Runoff from rain and melting snow was expected to cause rises in rivers and streams, the weather service said.
A flood watch was to be in effect from Thursday evening through Friday evening, the weather service said.
The county Office of Emergency Services said sandbag stations were available at designated fire stations and other locations throughout the county. Details on locations were available by calling 209-385-7379.
A rising Miles Creek broke through the bank near Staiger’s home, causing flooding, county spokesman Mike North said. Officials blocked off Reilly Road.
“We had kind of a blowoutthere and the flow going around that creek escaped out of that breach,” North said.
Merced County Public Works and the Merced Irrigation District were working to pump water off Staiger’s property and back into the creek, MID spokesman Mike Jensen said. Crews were diverting water to a canal near Miles Creek to “relieve some of the pressure from the area,” he said.
MID and public works crews were clearing debris along Miles Creek.
“We go from drought to flooding, and it’s hard to keep some of the flow within the creek because we lost the vegetation and some of the integrity of the creek to keep the water in,” North said.
Staiger said the flooding damaged some of his possessions, including a Ford Mustang that was submerged up to the license plate.
The water had yet to enter Staiger’s house and he didn’t expect he’d have to evacuate.
Depending on how much rain is expected, Staiger said, he could be in the same predicament over the weekend.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments