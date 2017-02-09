Buhach Colony High put on brief lock down for police activity in area

Buhach Colony High School briefly went on lockdown Thursday afternoon while law enforcement officers investigated an off-campus incident, school district officials confirmed.
The school went on lockdown just after 12:30 p.m. and was all clear by 12:45 p.m., said Ralph Calderon, assistant superintendent for human resources at Merced Union High School District.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office and Atwater Police Department are currently investigating a report of possible shots fired from a two-door car.
Investigators believe the car was headed west on Santa Fe Drive.
The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
There are no known injuries.
This story will be updated.
