News

February 9, 2017 12:43 PM

Buhach Colony High put on brief lock down for police activity in area

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@mercedsunstar.com

Buhach Colony High School briefly went on lockdown Thursday afternoon while law enforcement officers investigated an off-campus incident, school district officials confirmed.

The school went on lockdown just after 12:30 p.m. and was all clear by 12:45 p.m., said Ralph Calderon, assistant superintendent for human resources at Merced Union High School District.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office and Atwater Police Department are currently investigating a report of possible shots fired from a two-door car.

Investigators believe the car was headed west on Santa Fe Drive.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

There are no known injuries.

This story will be updated.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Flood brings Miles Creek to Merced residence door step

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos