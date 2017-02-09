Merced Police Department seeks applicants for citizens academy

The Merced Police Department is accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy.
The free 11-week training and education program begins March 15 and meets weekly on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at the central police station on West 22nd Street in Merced.
Chief Norman Andrade has said the program helps residents gain a better understanding of the city’s Police Department and law enforcement in general. Officers also use the program to develop relationships with community members.
Participants meet each week with department experts to learn about the various procedures, programs and specialty units within the Police Department.
The class will accept 22 citizens and enrollment is first come, first serve.
Registration will close Feb. 17 or when the class is full. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org
