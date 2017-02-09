Want to see a new bike park in Merced?

The City of Merced is interested in adding a unique bike park they say will appeal to people of all ages and abilities from Merced and beyond.
A community design meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at the Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St., Merced.
The proposed park would be added to in Fahren’s Park, near Buena Vista Drive and R Street.
Officials hope to gather input from the community on the design. Bike riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to attend.
For more information call Parks and Recreation at 209-385-6235.
