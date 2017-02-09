Golden Valley has new lactation room for nursing mothers

Nursing mothers who attend or work at Golden Valley High School now have a cozy space to put up their feet and pump milk in privacy.
The space includes two pumping stations, a refrigerator for milk, shelves with storage cubbies and extra supplies, a space heater and oscillating fan. The room is painted a relaxing sage green with cheerful art pieces hanging on the walls.
“This room will be a great benefit because it is secure, comfortable and used exclusively as a lactation room so nursing mothers will have the privacy they need,” Kevin Swartwood, principal at Golden Valley, said.
The new lactation room, the first of its kind in Merced Union High School District, was designed by Angela Waskiewicz, a Golden Valley teacher, through a grant from Merced County First 5.
Merced Union High School District administrators typically accommodate nursing mothers on a case-by-case basis. Depending on school administrators or needs, accommodations at each school vary.
“Having a specific room for this shows a higher level of support than if we wait to ask and accommodate,” Waskiewicz said. “It could help someone make the decision to nurse or continue to nurse.”
Feeling safe and comfortable while pumping helps increase production, she said.
Being a child development teacher, Waskiewicz said she felt lucky to already know about resources for breast-feeding mothers in the community when she had her daughter two years ago. She sought out a lactation consultant, Vangee Guettinger, who encouraged Waskiewicz to further her education on breast feeding and helped her design the pumping room at Golden Valley.
Waskiewicz now leads the Merced La Leche League and is a certified lactation specialist.
In 2015, state legislation passed requiring schools to provide accommodations for students to breast feed or pump breast milk.
The law requires schools to provide a safe and secure room other than a restroom, permission for students to bring a breast pump or other equipment onto campus, access to a power source for the pump, safe storage for breast milk and a reasonable amount of time to breastfeed a child or pump milk. This must be done with no penalty to students.
Emily Bernard, director of Before and After Baby, said she considers McSwain Union Elementary School District the “gold standard” in Merced County in catering to nursing mothers.
Following a presentation by Bernard, the district updated its policies on expressing breast milk, identified spaces for pumping and put together a personalized packet for employees when they go on maternity leave that outlines support for breastfeeding and options for expressing breast milk upon return.
“They ensure the onus is off of the employee for ensuring adequate breaks ... (and) have designated space to allow for pumping or feeding directly,” Bernard said, crediting Superintendent Helio Brasil for his support and initiative.
