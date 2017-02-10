Merced County officials assess flood damage after county declares state of emergency

Congressman Jim Costa-D-Fresno, left, smiles as Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, right, passes out air sickness bags to fellow Merced County elected officials prior to flying over Merced County to observe and assess flood damage at Castle Airport in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
Merced County District 4 Supervisor Lloyd Pareira listens to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke prior to flying over Merced County to observe and assess flood damage with the Merced County Sheriff's Department at Castle Airport in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Senator Anthony Cannella, R-Ceres, left, and Assemblyman Adam Gray, right, listen to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke prior to flying over Merced County to observe and assess flood damage with the Merced County Sheriff's Department at Castle Airport in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Congressman Jim Costa, D-Fresno, speaks to media prior to flying over Merced County to observe and assess flood damage with the Merced County Sheriff's Department at Castle Airport in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Congressman Jim Costa, D-Fresno, looks out of a Merced County Sheriff’s Department helicopter prior to taking off from Castle Airport to observe and assess flood damage throughout the county in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, left, and Congressman, Jim Costa, D-Fresno, right, speak to media prior to flying over Merced County to observe and assess flood damage throughout the county with the Merced County Sheriff's Department at Castle Airport in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Merced County Spokesperson Mike North, left, and Deputy Director of the Merced County Office of Emergency Services, Jeremy Rahn, right, speak to media about disaster preparedness as Merced County elected officials observe and assess flood damage from the Merced County Sheriff's Department helicopter at Castle Airport in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
San Joaquin river flooding can be seen from a Merced County Sheriff's Department helicopter during a flight over Merced County to observe and assess flood damage in Merced County Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Congressman Jim Costa
