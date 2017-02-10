Merced Police investigate scene of officer-involved shooting

Merced Police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Main and Q Streets in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The person who was shot was taken to a regional hospital.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced Police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Main and Q Streets in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The person who was shot was taken to a regional hospital.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced Police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Main and Q Streets in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The person who was shot was taken to a regional hospital.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced Police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Main and Q Streets in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The person who was shot was taken to a regional hospital.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced Police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Main and Q Streets in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The person who was shot was taken to a regional hospital.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced Police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Main and Q Streets in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The person who was shot was taken to a regional hospital.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com