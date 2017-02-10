Officer-involved shooting reported in Merced

A Merced police officer who joined the department six months ago shot a man who, according to police, came at the officer wielding a weapon, possibly a golf club. The officer, whose name was not released Friday, fired two shots, striking 55-year-old Francisco Luis Davila once in the upper body. He was taken to a Modesto hospital and was undergoing surgery Friday evening. An update on his condition was not available. The officer was placed on paid administrative leave, police Chief Norman Andrade confirmed, which is standard protocol in all officer-involved shootings. Video by Monica Velez/Merced Sun-Star

News

Los Banos family have hope of ‘achieving the American Dream,’ Costa says

U.S. Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday to speak about Ahmed Ali of Los Banos, who has been working to bring his12-year-old daughter, Eman, out of their native Yemen and join the rest of their family in Merced County. Ali and the girl have been in the east African country of Djibouti after an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on Friday prevented the girl from traveling to the U.S. despite having been granted an immigrant visa. Video courtesy of Office of U.S. Rep. Jim Costa

Education

Merced Students Learn about Mosquitoes and Safety

Students at Peterson Elementary School in Merced enjoyed a special science lesson Tuesday morning. Representatives from the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District visited three classrooms to teach third graders all about mosquitoes. They spoke about the diseases the insects can spread, their life cycle, and how our immune systems respond to being bitten. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

