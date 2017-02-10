How long does a kidney last? 40 years for these brothers

Karl Jensen was stationed in Hawaii and serving in the Marine Corps when he received a letter from his older brother Gary, asking a favor.
Gary was suffering end-stage renal disease and needed a kidney transplant. He wondered whether Karl would consider giving him one of his.
"I understand if you don't want to do it," Gary remembers writing. "I won't hold it against you. Just think about it."
That was in 1977.
The early days of transplants
The first successful kidney transplant was performed in 1954, and tissue typing and immunosuppressant drugs were refined in the 1960s, but the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) hadn't yet been established.
So much was unknown, not just for the transplant recipient but for the living donor, reported the Statesman Journal (http://stjr.nl/2jM7mKc).
"I asked about the risks," Karl says. "Their answer: 'Honestly, we haven't been doing this long enough to know.'"
Karl gambled for the sake of his brother, and recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of their successful kidney transplant, which took place at what today is the Connie Frank Transplant Center at the University of California, San Francisco.
"To have a kidney last that long is fantastic," says Dr. Deborah B. Adey, medical director of the UCSF transplant program. "We see it. We celebrate it. It just isn't the norm.
"Even in this day and age, 16 to 20 years is a long time."
The world record: 56 years
On average, a transplanted kidney from a deceased donor lasts about 15 years. We now know that survival rates are significantly better for transplants from living donors and still better for transplants from related donors.
While the Jensens have something to celebrate, it's far from a record. According to Guinness World Records, the longest surviving kidney transplant patient is Johanna Rempel of Canada, whose donor was identical twin sister Lana Blatz on Dec. 28, 1960.
Most of us are born with two kidneys, bean-shaped organs each about the size of a fist. They are located near the middle of the back, just below the rib cage, one on each side of the spine.
Kidneys are important because they filter waste products from our blood. When they stop working, toxic waste products accumulate in the body, and dialysis or transplantation is necessary to sustain life.
Gary Jensen, who now lives in Salem, was on dialysis for two years before he sent the letter to his brother. Three times a week, for six hours, he was hooked up to a machine that would filter and purify his blood. His kidney failure stemmed from malfunctioning ureters, the tubes that carry urine from the kidneys to the bladder. He was probably born with the condition, although it wasn't diagnosed until he was a teenager.
Gary has two other siblings, but he asked only Karl to be tested as a potential donor. They have been close since they were children. Gary jokes that the black and white snapshot of him at age 6 cradling Karl as an infant was him buttering up his little brother for what was to come in 20 years.
They were surprised to learn they were a near-perfect match — as good as if they had been twins — even though they have different physical traits. Gary has brown eyes and dark hair (before the gray). Karl has blue eyes and blonde hair (also before the gray).
The transplant waiting list for a kidney from a deceased donor was three years at the time, about the same as today. Gary wouldn't have to wait if Karl donated one of his.
To be honest, Karl, who now lives in Missouri, admits he hoped they wouldn't be a match. People can survive with just one healthy kidney, which typically enlarges to do the work of two, but the long-term effects were unknown at the time.
"Let's make this happen and worry about that later," he remembers finally saying.
Transplant day
The surgery took place Feb. 1 at what was then UCSF Moffitt Hospital, where the kidney transplant program was established in 1964. Today it is one of the top programs in the country, each year evaluating more than 1,100 patients as potential transplant candidates and performing more than 325 transplants.
Gary Jensen's transplant was one of 128 performed at the hospital in 1977.
Gary was 27. Karl was two months shy of his 21st birthday.
There was one complication with the donated kidney. Karl says it "went into shock" and the surgery had to be delayed a couple hours. The brothers joke that it was because Karl went out to celebrate the night before.
"He did wake up with an uncontrollable urge for a Budweiser," Karl says. "That's strictly my fault."
Karl had some doubts when he met the patient next door to him, a donor who also gave a kidney to his brother. The man was there because his remaining kidney was failing. Karl put up a good front, though, and Gary was never aware of his trepidation.
"I'm just hoping I didn't give him my good one," Karl says.
He has a foot-long scar from the left of his belly button that curves up and around to his back and isn't shy about showing it off. Today most kidney donations are done laparoscopically, leaving just a tiny incision and a couple of small punctures. That also means the typical donor is out of the hospital after a two-night stay and has a quicker recovery.
Karl was in the hospital for six days, Gary for three weeks. For the record, Gary doesn't show his scar, which is about one-third the size of his brother's.
Although they don't have any photos from their hospital stay, they have some fond memories.
"We had a lot of fun in the hallways doing wheelies in the wheelchairs," Gary says.
Celebration and inspiration
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the transplant, Gary invited Karl and his wife, Maxine, to come visit him and his significant other, Tony. He even paid for their airfare.
The hospital reached out to the Statesman Journal, but it was the brothers' idea to publicly share their story. They hope to inspire others, not only those who need a kidney but those who might be willing to donate one.
"We just want people to know it can be OK," Gary says. "Don't be afraid of it."
Living donor kidney transplants are more common today than they were 40 years ago. Karl works with a woman who donated one of her kidneys to her niece.
"The other thing to celebrate," says Dr. Adey from the UCSF transplant center, "is the safety of a living donation. Because we have such an organ shortage, that's the best way to get a (kidney) transplant today."
More than 33,600 organ transplants were performed in the U.S. in 2016, according to UNOS, a new record high for the fourth consecutive year. More than 19,000 of those were kidney transplants, and more than 5,600 of those involved a living donor.
"Hopefully, this will make other people think about it," Karl says. "Look at me. I donated a kidney and long-term, it's OK. My message may be even more important."
Gary, 67, feels blessed that his brother's kidney has lasted him this long. He has had some other health issues along the way, including bladder cancer two years ago. He also has had his hips replaced. He attributes both to the side effects from a lifetime of taking the immunosuppressant prednisone, one of two medications he has been on since the transplant.
His kidney function has declined to 20 percent and his doctor says it may only last a few more years, so the Guinness World Record is out of reach. But he's not complaining.
"You see people with cancer and with burns, I'm thankful (to be) as good as I am," Gary says. "I have all my arms and legs and can get around. I just feel fortunate."
