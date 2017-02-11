Body found in trash bin is homicide, Merced police say

Merced police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on Feb. 6 in a trash bin behind a Rite Aid store.
In a statement posted at 11:33 p.m. Friday on the department’s Facebook page, police said investigators considered the death a homicide.
Police said a transient found the body four days earlier in an alley behind the business in the 3100 block of G Street. The remains were in a bag in a large trash bin.
At the time, police deemed the discovery “very suspicious” but stopped short of calling it a homicide.
The statement released Friday night said the body was that of an adult female “believed not to be from Merced or the surrounding area.”
The statement gave no further details and no additional information was available Saturday. Police did not immediately return phone messages left by the Sun-Star.
The police statement said a cause of death had yet to be determined. The name of the woman was being withheld because her family had yet to be contacted.
“Detectives are working with the coroner’s office to locate the family so that notification can be made,” the statement said.
The death marks the first homicide of 2017 in the city.
The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with information, or who may have traveled through the alley on Sunday Feb. 5 or early on Feb. 6 to call Detective Horn at (209) 385-7739 or the information desk at (209) 385-6912.
