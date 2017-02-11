Flooding in Le Grand forces evacuations

A section of East Jefferson Street is flooded in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Hilarion Marquez, 50, of Le Grand, works to keep the end of a pump clear while pumping water from a flooded section of land next to the railroad tracks across from Live Oak Farms on East Jefferson Street in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Esaiah Villalobos, 19, of Le Grand, left, holds a sandbag open for his uncle Porfi Ramirez, 71, of Le Grand, right, in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Motorists drive through a flooded section of South Santa Fe Avenue in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
A house is surrounded by floodwater at the corner of South Santa Fe Avenue and East Jackson Street in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Lee Ball, 75, of Le Grand, fills sandbags at the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and East Jefferson Street in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Carrie Richardson, a Park Manager for the United States Army Corps of Engineers, center, speaks with residents in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Leo Marquez, 22, of Le Grand, right, and his uncle Hilarion Marquez, 50, of Le Grand, left, work to start up pumps to pump water from a flooded section of land along the railroad tracks across from Live Oak Farms on East Jefferson Street in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Hilarion Marquez, 50, of Le Grand, works to keep the end of a water pump hose clear of debris while pumping water from a flooded section of land along East Jefferson Street in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Floodwater inches closer to a home on Washington Street in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Sandbags fill the back of a Jeep as residents combat flooding in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Residents fill sandbags at the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and East Jefferson Street in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Hilarion Marquez, 50, of Le Grand, adds gasoline to a water pump while pumping water from a flooded section of land along the railroad tracks across the street from Live Oak Farms on East Jefferson Street in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Floodwaters reach a residential home on East Jefferson Street in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Terry Richardson, 55, a Merced County employee, helps tie off sandbags in the bed of a pick-up truck in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Flooding is seen on Washington Street in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Sandy Del Real, 50, of Le Grand, left, helps fellow Le Grand residents fill sandbags at the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and East Jefferson Street in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to Del Real who is one of the owners of Live Oak Farms, she arrived at 5 a.m. to remove computers from areas of the business threatened by flooding. "We should have taken those alerts a little more seriously when we got them last night," she said. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Sandbags are filled by residents at the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and East Jefferson Street in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Water floods a section of South Burchell Avenue in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Jesse Vargas, 44, of Le Grand, left, places sandbags around his brother's home on Washington Street with son Jesse Vargas Jr., 16, right, in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. "Better to be safe than to be sorry," said Vargas. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
People on horseback make their way through a flooded section of South Santa Fe Avenue in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Salvador Vargas, 34, of Le Grand, hands down sandbags from a pick-up truck while placing sandbags around his brother's house in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Flooded farmland at the intersection of Le Grand Road and South Burchell Avenue in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Floodwaters reach two office buildings and a residential home on East Jefferson Street in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Jesse Vargas, 44, of Le Grand, places sandbags around his brother's home in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Water floods a section of road along Washington Street in Le Grand Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. According to authorities, flooding along Mariposa Creek forced some residents to evacuate their homes Saturday. About 25 homes were evacuated according to a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
