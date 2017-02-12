Around Town (02/11/2017)

Lincoln’s Birthday Closures
All offices at the Merced County Administration Building will be closed Monday in recognition of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Libraries across Merced County and public schools in Merced also will be closed.
Parent Cafe
The Merced Atlas Soccer Academy invites locals to its weekly Parent Cafe to share pan dulce and coffee while discussing issues and information relevant to the community from 8 to 9 a.m. every Monday at the Stephen Leonard Park Youth Center in Stephen Leonard Park, 640 T St. For more information, call Fernando Aguilera at 209-947-0050.
Merced County Fair party
Join the board of directors, staff and Friends of the Fair for an evening of fun to celebrate the start of the 2017 Merced County Fair season from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Yosemite Hall at the Merced County Fairgrounds. There will be food, fun, prizes, drawing for Fair VIP Package, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $40 per person or reserve a table for eight for $320. Tickets include all food, hosted bar and entertainment. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Tickets are available for purchase at www.mercedcountyfair.com or at the fair office.
Mature driver improvement class
The Merced College Office of Continuing Education is offering “mature driver improvement” noncredit classes for community residents over age 55. There is no cost to attend. Classes will be held Feb. 24 at the Merced College Educational Center in Merced, and March 10 at the Merced College Los Banos campus. To reserve a seat, call 209-381-6540.
New date set for bike park community design meeting
The city of Merced is interested in adding a unique bike park in Fahren’s Park that will appeal to people of all ages and abilities from Merced and regionally. A community design meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 2 at the Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St., Merced, to gather input from the community on the design. Bike riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to attend. For more information, call the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at 209-385-6235.
