Sandbags, animal shelters available for county residents

Merced County authorities warned residents that the Merced River would be rising with fast-moving water as officials increased releases of water from Lake McClure on Sunday.
Residents are advised to remain clear of the river and any other waterway affected by recent storms.
They also are advised to sign up for emergency alerts from the county by visiting www.countyofmerced.com/alert.
Sandbags stations were set up at the county public works yard at 2165 W. Wardrobe Ave., as well as at fire stations and city offices across the county. A list of locations is available on the county’s website.
The Central California Animal Disaster Team established an emergency animal shelter for small household pets at Yosemite High School at 1900 G Street in Merced. Pet owners have been asked to bring medications or special dietary supplies, if needed, for their pets.
Large animals such as livestock and horses have been welcomed at the Merced County Fairgrounds. Owners have been asked to call the disaster team at 559-433-9663 if they need assistance.
The team asked that any donations being offered to support their efforts be made through their website at www.ccadt.org/donate.html.
To prepare for possible flooding, the county urged residents to take the following steps:
▪ Plan ahead: If floods are expected, move appliances and valuables out of flood-prone areas, clear drainage areas of debris and learn how to shut off electricity, gas and water to your home.
▪ Develop an evacuation plan that includes a place to meet, a list of emergency phone numbers and someone, such as a friend or relative, designated to coordinate information.
▪ Prepare a family disaster supply kit. Each member should crate his or her own personal pack.
If floodwaters begin to rise, residents should take the following precautions:
▪ Evacuate immediately if advised to do so. Be aware of potential flash flooding.
▪ Stay away from flooded areas. Do not enter moving water.
As flood waters recede:
▪ Watch for debris, rocks and unstable trees that may be near roads or homes.
▪ Take caution on roads and bridges that may have been made unstable by flooding.
▪ Remove debris from drainage areas when it is safe to do so.
▪ All wells affected by a flood need to be disinfected before they are safe to use.
Comments