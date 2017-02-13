2 Merced residents wake to fire in their home

Two Merced residents were displaced Monday and are receiving aid from the Red Cross after they woke to find their home on fire, Merced City Fire officials reported.
Firefighters arrived to the scene on 19th Street near G Street just before 6 a.m. to find heavy fire on the side of the building, Battalion Chief Corey Haas said.
The home was a separate rental unit behind another house, accessible from the alleyway.
It’s not clear what woke the residents, but firefighters believe there were no working smoke alarms in the home, Haas said.
Firefighters contained the fire by 6:30 a.m. before it spread to any other nearby buildings and continued securing two gaping holes in the roof.
Haas said crews would remain at the scene for the remainder of the morning.
Haas estimated the damage to the building at about $50,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
