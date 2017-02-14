Court to hear challenge to Arizona's Medicaid expansion law

The Arizona Court of Appeals on Tuesday will consider Republican state lawmakers' challenge to the Medicaid expansion that former Gov. Jan Brewer pushed through the Legislature four years ago.
A three-judge panel will be hearing arguments on the legality of a hospital assessment that pays the state costs of insuring more than 400,000 low-income residents.
Brewer battled fellow Republicans in the Legislature for months over the expansion. The state's share of its costs are paid by an assessment on hospitals, which Republican lawmakers who sued call a tax that required to a 2/3 majority vote to pass.
A trial judge in 2015 sided with Brewer and state Medicaid director Tom Betlach, with a judge ruling the assessment was not a tax.
The Goldwater Institute, representing the GOP lawmakers, appealed.
