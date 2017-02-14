Flood damage in Merced County likely to cost millions

County officials estimate millions of dollars in damage to county infrastructure and private property was caused by flooding over the weekend.
Last week the county proclaimed a local emergency, which was ratified by the Merced County Board of Supervisors during a special meeting on Tuesday.
The proclamation was the second local emergency in the county this year due to flooding. Jim Brown, Merced County CEO, said estimates from January’s flood emergency are around $3-3.5 million.
Jeremy Rahn, deputy director for Merced County Office of Emergency Services, said damage estimates from flooding over the weekend likely will be higher than in January.
At least 20 levees in the county were breached or damaged, about 20 homes in Le Grand sustained water damage and 100 roadways have been impacted by flooding.
The biggest impact was caused by water in the Mariposa Reservoir, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, overflowing the spillways for the first time since the 1950s, county officials said.
This story will be updated.
