Chinese exchange students visit Delhi High School

Foreign exchange student Yuan Yuan Llu, center, of the Beijing Wenhui Middle School in Beijing, China, looks on while dissecting a fetal pig with fellow exchange student Hao Ji Chen, left, and Delhi sophomore Cassandra Castillo, right, at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. More than 40 Chinese foreign exchange students from the Beijing Wenhui Middle School in Beijing, China, participated in school activities and field trips. Delhi Medical Academy of Sciences students were paired up with the exchange students as mentors for the duration of their visit.
Anne Chen, a Beijing Wenhui Middle School english teacher, right, translates for Ruxia Zheng, left, a Beijing Wenhui Middle School math teacher at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. More than 40 Chinese foreign exchange students from the Beijing Wenhui Middle School in Beijing, China, participated in school activities and field trips with Delhi High School students.
Claudia Navallez an accounting technician at Delhi High School, speaks about hosting a student from the Beijing Wenhui Middle School at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. More than 40 Chinese foreign exchange students from the Beijing Wenhui Middle School in Beijing, China, participated in school activities and field trips. Delhi Medical Academy of Sciences students were paired up with the exchange students as mentors for the duration of their visit.
