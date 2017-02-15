Investigators seek suspects in overnight suspicious fire

Merced City Fire Department and Merced Police Department are seeking suspects believed to be involved in an early-morning suspicious fire.
The fire department received the alarm just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived to the corner of P and 15th streets, a boarded up, vacant residence was fully engulfed in fire, Corey Haas, the battalion chief on the case, said.
There were no reports of any occupants in the home so firefighters fought the flames defensively. Haas said the structure was a complete loss estimated at $75,000.
Three fire engines, a truck and battalion chief responded to the blaze.
Witnesses provided statements to investigators about suspects in the area shortly before the fire broke out, Haas said.
“It’s definitely suspicious in nature,” he said. “We’re trying to find those persons of interest.”
The fire department is working with the police department to locate the suspects.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
