Have an issue with Merced? Town Hall meeting set for Thursday

The second in a series of town hall meetings is set Thursday, a chance for residents to swap ideas and air grievances with elected officials in Merced.
Town hall meetings typically are more informal than meetings at City Hall, to allow residents to have a more open dialogue with the council.
The meetings almost always draw discussion about the city’s homeless and economic problems. Gang violence and other crimes are also common topics.
Comments and ideas help the City Council and staff prepare the annual budget and address issues in neighborhoods, the council has said.
The first meeting earlier this month was held at Rivera Middle School.
Thursday’s meeting runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St.
The Feb. 23 meeting also takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tenaya Middle School, 760 W. Eighth St.
Interpreter services are available for Hmong and Spanish speakers.
The meetings will be streamed live on the Internet. A link to the meetings is on the city’s website, www.cityofmerced.org; they will be shown on Channel 96 on Comcast as well.
