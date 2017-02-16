Minor injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash in Los Banos

Five women, including three children, suffered minor injuries Wednesday in a multi-car crash in Los Banos.
The crash involving four vehicles was reported at 2:11 p.m. in the area of Seventh and G street in Los Banos, according to police Cmdr. Ray Reyna.
“Essentially what happened was one vehicle rear ended a car, which pushed that car forward causing it to rear end another, which caused the third to rear end a fourth,” Reyna told the Sun-Star in an email.
The victims, ages 43, 35, 12, 10 and 9, were taken to an area hospital with minor complaints of pain, police said.
The four vehicles involved were a 2005 Toyota Avalon, a 2015 Chevy Equinox, a 2013 Toyota Camry and a 2006 Toyota Scion. The cause of the collision remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.
