Drug treatment center employee accused of sex with inmate

An employee of a Casper center that provides rehabilitation and substance abuse treatment to inmates has pleaded not guilty to having sex with an inmate on multiple occasions.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2kQ1A6G) the woman pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges Thursday.
Court documents say a state Department of Corrections investigation found the suspect had sex with the inmate in her home at least three times.
The woman is a resident manager at the Casper Re-Entry Center, which contracts with the department to provide drug treatment to inmates before their release.
Wyoming law prohibits employees of correctional institutions from having sex with inmates.
The center's former director reported the alleged relationship between the employee and inmate in June.
The current director didn't respond to requests for comment Thursday.
