CHP seeking driver in Winton hit-and-run that hospitalized pedestrian

California Highway Patrol officers are seeking a suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Winton Thursday night that hospitalized a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 47-year-old man from Denair, was walking in the first lane of northbound Winton Way just north of Gertrude Avenue about 7:45 p.m, CHP reported. The man was wearing dark clothing.
A vehicle headed northbound on Winton Way at an unknown speed struck the man and fled in an unknown direction.
The man suffered major injuries and was transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
When officers arrived and investigated the scene, they found a side mirror from the vehicle, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
The collision is under investigation. It’s unknown if DUI was a factor in the collision.
The driver involved in the collision likely will face felony hit-and-run charges.
CHP reminds pedestrians walking near roadways to be aware of their surroundings and increase visibility by carrying a flashlight.
Motorists must watch for people walking or riding bicycles near the road and obey all speed limits. Be prepared to yield to pedestrians, and slow down in areas where people are likely to be walking, such as bus stops, schools or playgrounds.
If involved in a collision with a pedestrian, do the right thing and stop, call for help and stay at the scene, CHP says.
Anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the Merced Area CHP Office at 209-356-6600.
