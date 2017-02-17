City dedicates Dwight Amey Park in 2007

A Merced Sun-Star file video from 2007 captured the dedication of Dwight Amey Park in south Merced. Amey, 71, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Amey led the New Faith Tabernacle in Merced for more than 30 years and was instrumental in establishing a Martin Luther King Jr. march in Merced and also was a major force behind naming a street after King in the heart of the city. He was involved in numerous community organizations and projects, including serving on the city council. Sun-Star file video

Local

Atwater teen impresses with singing voice

Destiny Hyde, a 17-year-old senior at Atwater High School, sang the National Anthem before the Seniors’ Night game Tuesday against Buhach Colony High School. Hyde has sung the anthem on many occasions during her time at the high school and her mother says she’s prepared to sing it during the school’s graduation ceremony later this year. Tuesday marked the last time the high school senior will sing before a girl’s home basketball game, according to her mother, Kisha Hyde. Hyde went on to help her team beat their cross-town rivals 43-39. Video courtesy of Kisha Hyde. rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

News

Produce labels could soon be a thing of the past

Swedish supermarket chain ICA is testing laser-branded produce as a replacement for stickers or other unnecessary packaging. The laser technology doesn't affect the taste of the produce, and could substantially decrease the carbon footprint from traditional labels.

Editor's Choice Videos