News
City dedicates Dwight Amey Park in 2007
A Merced Sun-Star file video from 2007 captured the dedication of Dwight Amey Park in south Merced. Amey, 71, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Amey led the New Faith Tabernacle in Merced for more than 30 years and was instrumental in establishing a Martin Luther King Jr. march in Merced and also was a major force behind naming a street after King in the heart of the city. He was involved in numerous community organizations and projects, including serving on the city council. Sun-Star file video