Los Banos cinema to get award for special showings for autistic children

For eight years, Los Banos Premiere Cinemas has been opening its doors early on Saturday mornings so children with autism can enjoy a movie with their family and friends.
On Saturday, the cinema is scheduled to receive a CARES Community Champion for Autism Award from the Los Banos-based organization Committed to Autism Research and Education Solutions Consulting, or CARES Consulting, according to a statement from CARES CEO Dr. Nikko De Paz.
The cinema has been working with CARES to provide accommodations for autistic children, De Paz said. Other moviegoers often don’t understand the “excessive movement patterns or unique vocalizations” of children with autism and this was a way for families to enjoy an outing “without social scrutiny or discomfort.”
Reducing the volume because of auditory sensitivities and setting the lighting to “twilight mode” for those sensitive to pitch-black environments are some of the things the cinema does to make the environment more comfortable and safe.
“Premiere provides a safe space for children on the autism spectrum to be themselves,” De Paz said. “Parents and families can relax as their child enjoys the movie in whatever way that makes them feel comfortable.”
Saturday’s movie is “The Lego Batman Movie.”
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments