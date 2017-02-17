Merced County braces for potential weekend flooding

Emergency responders went door to door and Public Works crews cleared channels to prepare Merced County for another onslaught of storms that have the potential to cause more flooding over the weekend.
With the region’s reservoirs near capacity, authorities are releasing water into local rivers and creeks to clear space for more precipitation. The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a flood warning Friday afternoon for areas along the Merced River that was to stay in effect until further notice.
The Merced River at Stevinson is expected to approach 73 feet early Sunday with continued rise expected, the weather service said. Flood stage is considered 71 feet.
Rain and showers are forecast to last through Tuesday in the Merced area, the weather service said.
Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, asked Gov. Jerry Brown for help.
“As storms continue to hit the California Central Valley, state and county emergency officials are working hard to handle the amount of water flowing along the Merced and San Joaquin rivers,” Costa said in a letter Friday. “We need you to request additional federal assistance to help deal with flooding as a result of rising water levels.”
During a helicopter tour late last week, Costa said he and local officials “saw firsthand just how severe the flooding is and anticipate, because of the coming storms, for things to get much worse.”
Jeremy Rahn, a battalion chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said Merced River communities such as Snelling, Cressey, Livingston and Stevinson have the potential to see flooding.
Emergency responders knocked on doors to advise residents to be prepared for flooding and to ensure they know how to contact officials in an emergency.
“The entire county is being observed with boots on the ground,” Rahn said. “We have multiple partners out here. We’re playing close attention to the impacts of the Merced River.”
As of early Friday, Lake McClure was at 90 percent of capacity and authorities were releasing a daily outflow of 6,833 cubic feet per second while the reservoir was taking in 5,312 cfs, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said all of the dams are safe and secure.
“I have personally viewed every dam that has been impacted and every dam is safe,” Warnke said. “Everything that I have seen has been working to its design.”
This season is shaping up to be perhaps the wettest year on record in California, according to Greg Farley, spokesman for the department’s division of flood management in Sacramento.
The wettest season thus far was in 1982-83, Farley said, and we’re “well on the way to beat the record.”
Merced County is forecast to see up to 2 1/2 inches of rain by Tuesday, said Jerald Meadows, National Weather Service meteorologist. The forecast also calls for high winds that potentially could knock over power lines and trees, he said.
The rain is expected to ease up Sunday afternoon before starting again Monday morning, Meadows said, “giving us a little bit of time to prepare for the next coming storm.”
The Merced County Emergency Operations Center is working around the clock to handle requests for assistance, with 10 to 30 people on duty at any given time, Rahn said.
Private contractors have been working under the direction of Merced County Public Works to clear channels to increase water flow to avoid potential flooding.
If evacuations are needed, the Red Cross is prepared to assist and shelter evacuees, Rahn said. “We have people in the area that will be working to make direct notification with everybody to move to shelters if needed.”
Accommodations also will be available for pets needing shelter, Warnke said.
Ron Rowe, director of the Merced County Department of Public Health division of environmental health, advised residents that domestic wells and septic systems need special attention during flooding. Water quality can be affected by floodwaters and residents should use bottled water in place of well water until the systems can be disinfected, he said.
Information on disinfecting wells can be found at www.co.merced.ca.us/EH. The division of environmental health also can test the water after it is disinfected; individuals can call 800-734-7391.
The county is encouraging residents to sign up for the Merced County Emergency Notification System to receive notifications on flooding and other emergency situations. Residents can sign up by visiting the county’s website at www.co.merced.ca.us/alert.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
