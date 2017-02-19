Arkansas health plans find higher costs for obese employees

0:23 Caltrans crews try to clear mudslide debris along westbound Interstate 80 Pause

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

2:04 Jasmine Xiong on Falcons' playoff win

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:29 Atwater teen impresses with singing voice

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots