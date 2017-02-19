Arkansas health plans find higher costs for obese employees

A report for health insurance plans covering Arkansas school and state employees in 2015 found they spent an average of about 31 percent more on obese employees or obese spouses than on others.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2kWwj24 ) the report by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement says the plans spent an average of $4,302 on health expenses for employees and spouses whose height and weight indicated they were obese. That compared with an average of $3,270 on slimmer employees and spouses.
The average health costs were higher for employees and spouses who said they exercised fewer than 20 minutes per week. The report, prepared for the State and Public School Life and Health Insurance Board, says those costs were $6,043, compared with about $3,445 for those who exercised more.
