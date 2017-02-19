Perfect attendance leads students down the red carpet

More than 100 Franklin Elementary School students had the chance to walk and dance down a red carpet for having perfect attendance, according to a statement from the Merced City School District. Parents and peers cheered for the kindergarten through third-grade students who had perfect attendance through their second quarter as they received certificates of achievement and water bottles decorated with their school colors. Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

News

Vatican-led meeting in Modesto tackles walls and social justice

Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Vatican’s department for Integral Human Development, gave the keynote address for the World Meeting of Popular Movements, which has bought roughly 600 people from various faiths and secular organizations to the campus of Central Catholic High School through Sunday. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Local

Atwater teen impresses with singing voice

Destiny Hyde, a 17-year-old senior at Atwater High School, sang the National Anthem before the Seniors’ Night game Tuesday against Buhach Colony High School. Hyde has sung the anthem on many occasions during her time at the high school and her mother says she’s prepared to sing it during the school’s graduation ceremony later this year. Tuesday marked the last time the high school senior will sing before a girl’s home basketball game, according to her mother, Kisha Hyde. Hyde went on to help her team beat their cross-town rivals 43-39. Video courtesy of Kisha Hyde. rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

News

Produce labels could soon be a thing of the past

Swedish supermarket chain ICA is testing laser-branded produce as a replacement for stickers or other unnecessary packaging. The laser technology doesn't affect the taste of the produce, and could substantially decrease the carbon footprint from traditional labels.

Editor's Choice Videos