Saturday sunshine gives Merced County residents prep time for predicted storms

Stacey and Robert Hardcastle filled up white bags with sand at the corner of Santa Fe and Jackson in Le Grand on Saturday, hoping water wouldn’t force its way into their home like it almost did a week ago.
Since Saturday dozens of houses in Le Grand were outlined with sandbags, especially around the areas that received major flooding last week, like on Washington Avenue and Jefferson Street, where more than 100 people were evacuated from the area.
The break in rainy weather over the weekend gave residents around Merced County time to prepare for the next set of storms expected to last through Tuesday.
“If we have days like this in between I think we’ll be OK,” Stacey Hardcastle, 55, said.
Although no water reached the inside of Hardcastles’ home on Jefferson Street, she said if there’s another flood there’s a good chance for water to flow inside their garage like it previously did.
They’re placing the sandbags around their vents, Robert Hardcastle, 57, said, to keep the foundation of the house dry.
“You can’t do anything else,” Stacey Hardcastle said. “You can’t stop Mother Nature.”
Le Grand resident Mike Marchini, who works in equipment operations for Live Oak Farms, said people have been frequenting the sandbag location in Le Grand on a daily basis. One to two loads of sand come in every day, he said, and by the evening it’s gone.
One of the Live Oak Farms offices on Jefferson Street was impacted by the flooding in Le Grand last week, Marchini said, causing the office to emptied of all office equipment. By 6 a.m. the water reached the top steps of the office and traveled under the building to the other side.
The building was renovated less than a month ago, Marchini said, and now they have to replace all of the carpet and flooring.
“I’ve just been ready now,” Marchini said. “I put sandbags by the doors and have all the equipment ready to go.
“It sure was an experience,” he added. “The community really did pull together that day.”
The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a flood warning on Saturday, stating the Merced River is expected to rise “just above” flood stage, affecting Bear Creek and areas along McKee Road.
According to county spokesman Mike North, “all eyes” are on the county and they are keeping an “extra focus” on where the San Joaquin and the Merced rivers meet. The California National Guard has been assisting with filling and distributing sandbags.
Officials also are monitoring the Eastside Bypass of the San Joaquin River and the water flow from the Don Pedro Reservoir because the Merced, Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers converge near Stevinson, said a statement from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Lake McClure is 90 percent from its capacity, the statement said, and 15 feet below the reservoir’s maximum storage level.
More rain swept into Merced Sunday afternoon and is expected to continue off and on until until Tuesday afternoon, said Jim Andersen, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Hanford. It’s estimated Merced will receive 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain.
Highway 59 remains closed due to flooding with no timetable for when it may reopen.
“The county has been taking a real proactive approach during the break in weather to get ready for the (coming) rain,” North said Sunday.
North said the National Guard and firefighters have been working in the northwest part of Merced County, as well as in Le Grand and Snelling, to help area residents prepare sandbags.
The California Air National Guard on Sunday flew over the county mapping areas affected by flooding and looking for spots where more flooding may be likely, according to the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
The windiest period will be on Monday night to early Tuesday morning, Andersen said. With the wet soil, trees and other objects dug into the dirt are “definitely a risk” of toppling.
“People definitely need to be aware of their surroundings and look for those kinds of impacts,” North said Sunday.
Through Tuesday high temperatures will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s, Andersen said.
“We’re all more aware of what can happen,” Marchini said. “Like everyone else, we’re thankful for the rain but we could use a break now.”
For sandbag locations and information visit www.countyofmerced.com/sandbags. To sign up for Merced County emergency alerts go to www.countyofmerced.com/alert.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
