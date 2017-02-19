Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

A video briefing from the National Weather Service, which expects significant impact from Monday and Tuesday's storm. The forecast includes flooding and strong winds in Northern and Central California.
National Weather Service Sacramento

Nation & World

Bitcoin Believers

While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

News

Vatican-led meeting in Modesto tackles walls and social justice

Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Vatican’s department for Integral Human Development, gave the keynote address for the World Meeting of Popular Movements, which has bought roughly 600 people from various faiths and secular organizations to the campus of Central Catholic High School through Sunday. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Local

Atwater teen impresses with singing voice

Destiny Hyde, a 17-year-old senior at Atwater High School, sang the National Anthem before the Seniors’ Night game Tuesday against Buhach Colony High School. Hyde has sung the anthem on many occasions during her time at the high school and her mother says she’s prepared to sing it during the school’s graduation ceremony later this year. Tuesday marked the last time the high school senior will sing before a girl’s home basketball game, according to her mother, Kisha Hyde. Hyde went on to help her team beat their cross-town rivals 43-39. Video courtesy of Kisha Hyde. rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

Editor's Choice Videos