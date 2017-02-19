Man shot Sunday night in south Merced

A man was shot in the ankle Sunday night in Merced, police have confirmed.
Few details were available immediately.
Merced police told the Sun-Star that an adult man was shot around 7:13 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Second Street in south Merced.
The man was shot at least once and suffered an injury to an ankle.
Police investigators were working the scene late Sunday, authorities said.
No arrests have been made and no suspect information was available Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing 847411 and including “Comvip” as the keyword in the text message.
