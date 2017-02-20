Mother exposed to carbon monoxide in Rhode Island home dies

A Rhode Island mother who was overcome by carbon monoxide in her home has died.
Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer tells WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2lz7lcg ) on Monday that Kristen Latour has died as a result of the poisoning.
She and her three children, ages 7, 9 and 11, were overcome by carbon monoxide in their home Wednesday night.
Seltzer has said all four were found unconscious in the living room by the father, who had been working in the garage.
The children were also hospitalized, and their conditions were improving.
Fire officials found that all the carbon monoxide and smoke detectors in the home had been disabled, and it appeared that carbon monoxide built up from a malfunctioning heating system.
