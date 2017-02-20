Madera sheriff issues “pre-evacuation” advisory

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has issued a “pre- evacuation advisory” to portions of Madera County affected by increased discharges from Bass Lake.
“Please be aware of rising water levels and evaluate your conditions. If you feel the need to evacuate, please do so,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Residents in these area should be prepared to immediately evacuate at a moments notice should conditions deteriorate. Please have personal affects packed and be ready for the evacuation order.”
The advisory applies to the following areas:
-Road 222 between Railroad Grade Road and Road 200
-Road 226 between Keller Road and Road 222
-Manzanita Lake Drive
-Old Central Camp Road between Road 222 and half of a mile west of Road 274
-Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274
-Road 228
-Wah-up Way
-Kunigib Way
-Amber Lane
-Weatherly Lane
-Willow Creek Drive
-Church Street
Source: Madera County Sheriff’s Office
