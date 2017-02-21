Merced High evacuated for possible gas leak

A possible gas leak at Merced High School has caused officials to remove students from the school as a precaution, firefighters confirmed this morning.
The possible lead was reported around 10:35 a.m. There were no reports of injuries and the evacuation was believed to be precautionary.
An email sent to parents from the school said students were being taken to the track area of campus. “We will keep you posted if students will return back to class,” the message said.
A text message from the school to parents said students “may return to class shortly” and advised parents not to come to the school to pickup their children.
