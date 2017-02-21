Ex-Merced CHP officer found not guilty of child molestation

Gilbert Gutierrez wiped tears from his eyes Tuesday afternoon as a Merced County jury said he was not guilty of child molestation.
The 39-year-old ex-California Highway Patrol officer was acquitted of two counts of felony child molestation following a two-week trial before Commissioner Jeanne Schechter in Merced Superior Court.
Family members wept and hugged one another as the court clerk read the jury’s verdict. “Thank you, Jesus,” one woman called out.
Gutierrez was accused of pulling down the pants of a 9-year-old girl and sexually touching her, twice, while the alleged victim slept next to Gutierrez’s own 10-year-old daughter on the night of July 21, 2015. Throughout the investigation, Gutierrez maintained he was innocent.
There was no physical evidence in the case and the trial came down to Gutierrez’s word against the word of the alleged victim.
The jury of 11 women and one man handed down their verdict after deliberating for a total of less than three hours over two days.
“Mr. Gutierrez is the most genuine, down-to-earth man you could ever meet,” said his attorney, Jeffrey Tenenbaum. “This has been an incredibly difficult year and a half for him and his family to have this type of allegation hanging over his head.”
Gutierrez declined to comment to the Sun-Star on Tuesday.
The allegations center around a birthday party that day at Gutierrez’s home. Both sides have said Gutierrez was drinking heavily for several hours and was, as his defense attorney described, “very drunk.”
Gutierrez, late that evening, went into his daughter’s bedroom, where he frequently played video games. Two young girls were in the bed. Gutierrez played games for a short time, may have left the room at one point and returned a short time later, and was watching videos on his smart phone while lying on the floor next to the bed where the girls slept, both attorneys said.
Katie Gates, the Merced County deputy district attorney prosecuting the case, told jurors that Gutierrez then pulled down the 9-year-old girl’s pajama pants and underwear and touched the girl. She said the girl pulled her pants back up, while pretending to continue to sleep. Gutierrez then, Gates said, pulled the girl’s pants down again and touched her a second time.
Gutierrez denied any inappropriate touching took place. Tenenbaum told jurors his client was drunk enough that night that he made himself extremely sick. At one point, he ran out of the girls’ room and vomited on the floor of a nearby bathroom. While trying to clean up the mess, Gutierrez, who is listed as weighing about 225 pounds, slipped and fell, pulling a shower curtain rod down on himself, injuring his face.
Tenenbaum said the noisy fall frightened Gutierrez’s daughter. And, Tenenbaum said, while the incident was embarrassing for his client, he said Gutierrez simply did not commit any crime.
Tenenbaum pointed out to jurors that it was Gutierrez who actually reported the allegations to law enforcement. The alleged victim’s mother had told Gutierrez’s girlfriend about the claims several weeks after the slumber party, but had not reported it to police.
Gutierrez reported to his CHP supervisor less than one hour after learning he was being of accused of wrongdoing, his attorney said.
Perhaps most significantly for the defense, Tenenbaum said, the girl’s description of the incident changed significantly at least five times over the course of the investigation and court process.
Tenenbaum also noted that his client’s story about playing video games was backed up by records subpoenaed from Sony showing he was online playing games at the times he said he was playing. Gutierrez cooperated with law enforcement, submitting to questioning without an attorney present, and recounted details of the night more than a year before those records were located by the defense, Tenenbaum noted.
Finally, Tenenbaum said, there were at least nine others sleeping in the home at the time of the alleged incident and argued that it would make “no sense” for someone to try to commit that type of crime in a house full of people and just inches from where his own daughter was sleeping.
Gutierrez lost his job with the CHP in August last year. His attorney confirmed he plans to appeal the termination in light of his acquittal.
Gates said she “respected” the jury’s verdict.
“We obviously felt we had enough evidence to bring it to a jury,” Gates said Tuesday.
Tenenbaum said he was “extremely pleased” with Tuesday’s verdict and said he is hopeful Gutierrez will be able to return to his job.
“I wouldn’t wish what he’s been through over the last 18 months on my worst enemy,” Tenenbaum said. “What do you do when you’re falsely accused? It’s been an incredibly difficult time for him.”
