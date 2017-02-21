McClintock takes on tough questions, crowd at Mariposa town hall

Congressman Tom McClintock trekked through a crowd of questions from a politically divided Mariposa constituency on Tuesday, talking to a crowd with a different respect than he said he felt at a public forum in Roseville three weeks ago.
California Highway Patrol officers lined the walls and entrance of the Mariposa Fairgrounds building as hundreds of people from McClintock’s vast congressional district showed up hours before the 6 p.m. meeting, bringing signs, a defiant tone and tough questions about McClintock’s support of President Donald Trump.
Topics from questions ranged from Trump’s controversial executive orders concerning repealing and replacing Obamacare, building a wall along the southern U.S. border and banning entry for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, to where McClintock stands on statements Trump has made, including his criticism of several national news outlets as the “enemy of the American people.”
McClintock didn’t back down.
“The American people have decided to change the course of the nation,” he said. “We have elected a very capable president we haven’t seen the likes of since Andrew Jackson or Teddy Roosevelt.”
As he continued, many in the crowd drowned him out with boos and angry outbursts.
Much of the crowd consisted of Trump detractors. But a vocal group of supporters also carried their own signs of support, countering the booing to McClintock’s answers.
Both sides clashed often, at times so loud McClintock and people asking questions could barely be heard. However, there was a chorus of support for McClintock’s openness to hold a town hall meeting and provide answers.
“I was very happy we had a nice group of people,” said Mariposa resident Pam Gingold, who noted that the closeness of the Mariposa community overcame the unique political divide of the city and county to be forceful but respectful.
Mariposa resident Mike Roberts said he came because he likes listening to McClintock speak.
“I felt he exercised a great amount of restraint to some of the questions,” Roberts said. “I think the town hall was healthy (for the community).”
Tuesday’s meeting was similar in tone to McClintock’s last overflowing town hall meeting Feb. 4, in which he was escorted by police after residents of McClintock’s district challenged him with tough and heated questions referencing his support for Trump.
The scene was similar to those that other Republican members of Congress have faced since Trump’s inauguration. Trump’s actions have led to an increasingly unified opposition that advocates 2010 Tea Party town hall tactics to engage Republican congressional leaders.
While McClintock took the liberty anyway to schedule the Mariposa meeting and a Wednesday evening town hall in Sonora, many of his Republican colleagues across the country have ceased accessible communication with constituents, with some opting for more controlled forums.
Roll Call, a congressional news site, reported that none of the 10 Republican House members expected to face tough re-election campaigns scheduled district town hall meetings, including California Reps. David Valadao, Steve Night and Darrell Issa.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments